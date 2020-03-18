George "Dick" Richard Miller, 88, of Crestline passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor in Mansfield.
Memorial services will be held at Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Dick or to the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of George "Dick" Miller.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 18, 2020