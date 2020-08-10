1/
Gerald Laverne ""Jesse"" James
Gerald "Jesse" Laverne James, 77, of Galion, passed away on August 4, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Colonel Crawford Athletic Boosters, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jesse or send condolences to the James family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Gerald "Jesse" L. James.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
