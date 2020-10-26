Geraldine Eccleston

Or Copy this URL to Share

Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. Calling hours will be observed from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 919 W. Thrush Ave., Crestline, where the funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.



In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider memorial contributions to The Grace Baptist Academy or The Grace Baptist Church, care of the funeral home.



