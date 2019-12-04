Geraldine "Jerry" May Miller, 82, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 1, 2019 at the Arbors at Mifflin, Mansfield, OH.
Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Convocation Center, 333 North Thoman St., Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jerry or to the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2019