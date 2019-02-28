Glen V. Stone, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Mansfield after a long illness with Cancer.
Friends may call on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N.. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Eldin Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Those wishing to share a memory of Glen or to the Stone family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 2, 2019