Gloria Ann "Glory" Scott, 78, of Bristol, Indiana former resident of Galion, Ohio and Coldwater, Michigan passed away at her home in Bristol, Indiana.
She was born April 2, 1942 in Sulphur Springs, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph Scott and Gladys (Day) Carrington. On June 17, 1962 she married Daniel Leroy Scott and they were married nearly 37 years until his passing on March 4, 1999.
Gloria was a 1961 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School and worked at the former ITT/North Electric and American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 both in Galion and Universal in Ontario. She retired in 2004 and moved to Coldwater, Michigan to be close to family. Gloria was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 and the Women of the Moose Chapter 177 both of Galion.
She enjoyed her time at Lake Erie, racing, crocheting, spending time with family, watching her great grandchildren play, and at their sporting events. She mostly enjoyed watching NASCAR and coloring on her tablet.
She is survived by daughter Christal Dubois of Galion; three grandchildren, Erica (Scot Hall) Glenn of Bristol, Indiana, Katie (Mike) Tackett of Bronson, Michigan and Edward Glenn, Jr. of Galion; three great-grandchildren Dominick, Aideyn and Brock; a brother Jerry (Linda) Carrington of Galion and three sisters Carol Walker of Bucyrus, Rebecca Layton of Lima and Merrill "Fuzzy" Dewil of Bucyrus, several nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children, adopted grandchildren and adopted great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Leroy Scott, Jr.; a brother and a sister; mother and father in law.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where state mandated COVID-19 protocol will be observed. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Gloria Scott, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
She was born April 2, 1942 in Sulphur Springs, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph Scott and Gladys (Day) Carrington. On June 17, 1962 she married Daniel Leroy Scott and they were married nearly 37 years until his passing on March 4, 1999.
Gloria was a 1961 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School and worked at the former ITT/North Electric and American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 both in Galion and Universal in Ontario. She retired in 2004 and moved to Coldwater, Michigan to be close to family. Gloria was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 and the Women of the Moose Chapter 177 both of Galion.
She enjoyed her time at Lake Erie, racing, crocheting, spending time with family, watching her great grandchildren play, and at their sporting events. She mostly enjoyed watching NASCAR and coloring on her tablet.
She is survived by daughter Christal Dubois of Galion; three grandchildren, Erica (Scot Hall) Glenn of Bristol, Indiana, Katie (Mike) Tackett of Bronson, Michigan and Edward Glenn, Jr. of Galion; three great-grandchildren Dominick, Aideyn and Brock; a brother Jerry (Linda) Carrington of Galion and three sisters Carol Walker of Bucyrus, Rebecca Layton of Lima and Merrill "Fuzzy" Dewil of Bucyrus, several nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children, adopted grandchildren and adopted great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Leroy Scott, Jr.; a brother and a sister; mother and father in law.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where state mandated COVID-19 protocol will be observed. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Gloria Scott, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.