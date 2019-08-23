Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Laverne "Verne" Carr. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace Point 683 Portland Way North Galion , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

H. Laverne "Verne" Carr, 86, of rural Galion passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center.



He was born January 26, 1933 in Bucyrus and was the son of Leo and Ethel (Fauser) Carr. Verne is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Jean (Miller) Carr whom he married on September 29, 1956.



He was a 1951 graduate of Whetstone High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, Verne worked at the Ohio National Guard, 35th 84th Transportation Company in Galion until 1968 and then for the United States Post Office in Galion as a Clerk retiring in 1989. He was a farmer his entire life and drove school bus for the Galion Public Schools for several years.



Verne attended Grace Point in Galion and was a member of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, Galion and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed cleaning and restoring old tools, making them look like new.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Val Eichhorn of Galion, son Steve (Vicki) Carr of Galion and daughter Joyce Henderson of Lexington, Ohio; eight grandchildren Brooke (Ryan Novak) Dicus, Kristin (Roger) Perkins, Andrew (Dar) Eichhorn, Katelynn Carr, Spencer (Molly) Carr, Walker (Brandi Morrow) Carr, Zachary (Rachael Crupper) Logan and Carleigh (Jordan Ison) Levering; 10 great-grandchildren Macie, Rylie, Mitchell, Molly, Caleb, Olivia, Vienne, Carrver, Daxx and Phoenix; two sisters Mary Louise Diebler of Bucyrus and Carolyn Poorman of Cardington and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles R. Carr.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27 at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way North Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point or the Activity Fund at Mill Creek Nursing Center in care of the funeral home. H. Laverne "Verne" Carr, 86, of rural Galion passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center.He was born January 26, 1933 in Bucyrus and was the son of Leo and Ethel (Fauser) Carr. Verne is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Jean (Miller) Carr whom he married on September 29, 1956.He was a 1951 graduate of Whetstone High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, Verne worked at the Ohio National Guard, 35th 84th Transportation Company in Galion until 1968 and then for the United States Post Office in Galion as a Clerk retiring in 1989. He was a farmer his entire life and drove school bus for the Galion Public Schools for several years.Verne attended Grace Point in Galion and was a member of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, Galion and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed cleaning and restoring old tools, making them look like new.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Val Eichhorn of Galion, son Steve (Vicki) Carr of Galion and daughter Joyce Henderson of Lexington, Ohio; eight grandchildren Brooke (Ryan Novak) Dicus, Kristin (Roger) Perkins, Andrew (Dar) Eichhorn, Katelynn Carr, Spencer (Molly) Carr, Walker (Brandi Morrow) Carr, Zachary (Rachael Crupper) Logan and Carleigh (Jordan Ison) Levering; 10 great-grandchildren Macie, Rylie, Mitchell, Molly, Caleb, Olivia, Vienne, Carrver, Daxx and Phoenix; two sisters Mary Louise Diebler of Bucyrus and Carolyn Poorman of Cardington and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles R. Carr.The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27 at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way North Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point or the Activity Fund at Mill Creek Nursing Center in care of the funeral home. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close