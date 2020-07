Hailey Marie "Bug" Thompson, 21, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.Friends may call on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Grace Point, with Pastor Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.Those wishing to share a memory of Hailey or to the Thompson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.