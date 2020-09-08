Harold L. Hedrick, age 67, of Galion passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Ohio State University – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.
He was born on July 26, 1953 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Lucy (McPherson) Hedrick. Harold was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son Myron (Brenda) Hedrick of Galion; his daughter, Rebecca (Adam) Keister of Warsaw; five grandchildren; his sister Marianne (David) Shanyfelt of Galion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Britt; and his sister, Carolyn Shanyfelt.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will follow, beginning at 7 p.m., Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran's Council.
To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
