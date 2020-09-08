1/
Harold L. Hedrick
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. Hedrick, age 67, of Galion passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Ohio State University – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on July 26, 1953 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Lucy (McPherson) Hedrick. Harold was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his son Myron (Brenda) Hedrick of Galion; his daughter, Rebecca (Adam) Keister of Warsaw; five grandchildren; his sister Marianne (David) Shanyfelt of Galion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Britt; and his sister, Carolyn Shanyfelt.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will follow, beginning at 7 p.m., Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran's Council.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold L. Hedrick.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 8 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved