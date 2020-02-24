Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Miller. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold L. Miller, 89, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.



He was born March 2, 1930 in Bucyrus and was the son of Emanuel and Mary (Brown) Miller. On January 30, 1953 he married Barbara L. (Mowry) Miller and they shared 65 years of marriage until her passing on March 20, 2018.



Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of both the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 and AMVETS Polk Township Post 1979 in Galion. Harold worked for 37 ½ years at the Timken Company in Bucyrus. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Harold is survived by sons Jerry (Brenda) Miller of Galion and Randy Miller of Houston, Texas; son-in-law John Bliss of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren Christina Miller, Michael "Dylan" Miller and Amanda Bliss and three great-grandchildren Trysten, Macyn and Madylinn.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Lisa Bliss, great-grandson Kyle Smith, four sisters and three brothers.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 with Pastor Jeff Shaull officiating. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail in care of the funeral home.



