Harold M. Whited Sr.
Harold M. Whited, Sr., 84, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

Harold was born in ­­­­Russell County, Virginia, on November 30, 1935 to the late Virgil and Effie Whited. He married Edith (Francis) Whited on August 11, 1956 and she survives him.

Harold was a true family man and loved being around all his children and grandchildren as often as time allowed. He was an animal lover but especially loved his dogs. Harold loved to be in the outdoors camping and on the water fishing. He was an avid gun collector. Harold worked and retired from HPM where he was painter.

In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his children; Arch (Deb) Whited, Jr. of Galion, Tim (Dori) Whited of Crestline and Kathy (Donnie) Treisch of Crestline; Siblings; Charles (Judy) Whited of Galion, Doris (John) Thacker of Dayton, Lillian (James) Coulson of Shelby, Nita Biars of Shelby, Patty Whited of Mansfield, Denise Fuller of Sandusky; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Whited and his sister, Beatrice Prevosto.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Harold or to the Whited family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Harold M. Whited, Sr.



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
