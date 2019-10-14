Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold V. "Harry" Beers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold V. "Harry" Beers, Jr. 76, of Galion, passed away October 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.



Born June 19, 1943 in Wooster, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harold V., Sr. and Helen (Bursani) Beers. He married Edith E. "Judy" (Arnsby) Beers and she preceded him March 31, 2014.



Harry received his Masters in Education from Westminster College in Westminster, Pa. and taught school and coached football at Warren Western Reserve where they won a State Championship in 1972, and John F. Kennedy High School, then came to Galion Public Schools where he taught and served as the head football coach from 1977 to 1982. From 1983 to 1988 he coached and taught at Malabar High School. Lastly, he coached football for Ashland University and also taught for the Mansfield City School District. After retiring he became a devoted grandfather.



He is survived by two children, Tony (Melody) Beers of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Stacey (Scott) Cox of Galion; three grandchildren, Matt and Alex Cox and Aren Beers and a brother, Charles (Leslie) Beers of Dayton.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial; will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.



