Harry H. Keplinger, 103, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:30 am in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Reginald Cureton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Harry to Hospice of North Central Ohio, Ashland/Richland County, 2131 Park Ave. West Suite 400, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Those wishing to share a memory of Harry or to the Keplinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Harry Herbert Keplinger.