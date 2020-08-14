1/
Harry H. Keplinger
Harry H. Keplinger, 103, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:30 am in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Reginald Cureton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.

Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Harry to Hospice of North Central Ohio, Ashland/Richland County, 2131 Park Ave. West Suite 400, Ontario, Ohio 44906.

Those wishing to share a memory of Harry or to the Keplinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Harry Herbert Keplinger.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
