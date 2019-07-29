Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel A. Sulser. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary





Hazel was born in Loudonville, Ohio on April 15, 1923 to the late Herman Bell and Albertina (Landry) Weltin. She married Robert Sulser on February 1, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1992.



Hazel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion. Hazel was a homemaker and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and reading.



Hazel is survived by her daughters; Christine (Larry) Chartier, Galion, Mary McGowan, Grand Praire, Texas, eight grandchildren; John Stroup, Denise (David) Sisson, Theresa Jones, Vickey (John) Bachelder, Beth (Roger) Sparks, Laura (Aaron) St. John, Kelly (Charles) Mills, Mark (Sally) Dye, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters; Karen Sulser and Connie Blackford, one granddaughter; Angela, sisters; Evelyn Kaufman, Vivian Zimmerman, brothers; Wilbur Bell and Herman Bell.



Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM led by Deacon Greg Kirk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St., Galion with Father Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery, Iberia, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Fairway Waycraft, in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Hazel or to the Sulser family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Hazel A. Sulser. Hazel A. Sulser, 96, of Galion, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019.Hazel was born in Loudonville, Ohio on April 15, 1923 to the late Herman Bell and Albertina (Landry) Weltin. She married Robert Sulser on February 1, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1992.Hazel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion. Hazel was a homemaker and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and reading.Hazel is survived by her daughters; Christine (Larry) Chartier, Galion, Mary McGowan, Grand Praire, Texas, eight grandchildren; John Stroup, Denise (David) Sisson, Theresa Jones, Vickey (John) Bachelder, Beth (Roger) Sparks, Laura (Aaron) St. John, Kelly (Charles) Mills, Mark (Sally) Dye, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters; Karen Sulser and Connie Blackford, one granddaughter; Angela, sisters; Evelyn Kaufman, Vivian Zimmerman, brothers; Wilbur Bell and Herman Bell.Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM led by Deacon Greg Kirk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St., Galion with Father Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery, Iberia, Ohio.Memorial contributions may be made to Fairway Waycraft, in care of the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Hazel or to the Sulser family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Hazel A. Sulser. Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close