Helen T. Miller, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield after a fall in her home.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, where a Vigil Service will be held at 8:00 PM conducted by Deacon Bill Horning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
