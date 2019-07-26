Helen T. Miller

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH
44827
(419)-683-2020
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Crestline, OH
View Map
Obituary
Helen T. Miller, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield after a fall in her home.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, where a Vigil Service will be held at 8:00 PM conducted by Deacon Bill Horning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Fire Department in care of the funeral home.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Helen Miller.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 31, 2019
