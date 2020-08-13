1/
Herbert Milton Richey Jr.
Herbert Milton Richey, Jr., 69, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away on July 21, 2020 in his home.

Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Herbert or send condolences to the Richey, Jr. family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Herbert Milton Richey, Jr.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
