Howard L. Kleffman, 91, formerly of Galion passed away on February 20, 2019 at the Georgetown Ohio Veteran's Home.
Friends may call on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral
Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Doug Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Howard or to the Kleffman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Howard L. Kleffman.
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 23, 2019