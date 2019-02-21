Obituary
Howard L. Kleffman


Howard L. Kleffman, 91, formerly of Galion passed away on February 20, 2019 at the Georgetown Ohio Veteran's Home.

Friends may call on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral

Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Doug Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
