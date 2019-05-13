Irene Queen, 75, of Crestline, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Avita Ontario Hospital in Ontario.
Irene was born in Wharton, OH on March 10, 1944 to the late William Henry and Polly (Branham) Phillips. She married Theodore J. Queen on March 28, 1975 and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2011.
Friends may call on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Irene or to the Queen family may do so by visiting masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 15, 2019