Ivory Juanita Duncan, 90, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Ivory was born in War, West Virginia on October 1, 1929, to the late Thomas Price and Josephine (Stevens) Price. She married James "Jim" Duncan on October 12, 1953, and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2019.
Ivory worked at Swan Rubber for 30 years and she retired in 1986. She loved flowers of all kind but especially loved red roses. Ivory was the matriarch of the family where she would gather all the family together for reunions. The last few years she would win the reunion prize for oldest relative. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having the family over for meals. She would often be heard singing gospel hymns. Ivory was a huge Buckeye fan and never missed watching an Ohio State Football game on the TV. You would sometimes also find Ivory watching Nascar or Wrestling which she very much enjoyed.
Ivory is survived by her children, James (Rhonda) Duncan of Galion, Joyce Workman of Galion, Teresia (Jeffrey) Mallett of LaRue, and Renee (Terry) McMillen of Galion; her grandchildren, Heather Duncan, Myles Duncan, James Workman, Ellisa (Mickey) Workman-Mills, Nicole (Paul) Elsey, John (Amanda) Mallett, Dustin (Ashley) McMillen, Jacob (Sierra) McMillen, Joshua Duncan, Timothy (Katie) Duncan, and Kaitlyn (Jonathan) Fugate; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Willard Price of Swordscreek, Virginia.
In addition to her husband, Ivory was preceded in death by her son, Timothy C. Duncan; her son-in-law, Ellis Workman; her siblings, Winfred Price, Edward Price, Thomas Price, Margaret Plaster, Danny Price, Shirley Justice, John M. Price, David Price, William Price, Wayne Price, and Brenda Armstrong.
Friends may call on Monday, July 06, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Rick Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Those wishing to share a memory of Ivory or to the Duncan family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
