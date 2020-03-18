Jack B. VanDerKooi, 58, of Cardington passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home after a 4 1/2-year battle with lung cancer.
Friends may call on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Christine Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for final expenses.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jack or to the VanDerKooi family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Jack B. VanDerKooi.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 21, 2020