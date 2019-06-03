Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Joseph Moderwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Joseph Moderwell, age 73, passed away May 22, 2019 at Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH.



He was born on January 17,1946 in Marion, OH to the late Robert Moderwell and Mary Louise Rutherford. After graduation, he enlisted in the army, and fought in the Vietnam war. After returning to the states, he started working for the Erie railroad, Conrail and CSX. He had 42 years on the railroad.



He married Diane Garrison. They had 1 son together, Jeremy Glenn Moderwell. Jeremy meant the world to Jack. Jack's career on the railroad required him to travel often, and he made many friends along the way. Which is how he met his 2nd wife Mary Kay Naseman, who he also love dearly till the end. Jack loved and adored all of his family, and he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them.



He is survived by his son Jeremy (Mikki) Moderwell, half brother Bobby, nephews Tim (Marcia) Albright, Chris (Anastasia) Moderwell, Josh Moderwell, nieces Amy (Steve) Fisher, Vicki Moderwell (Iglesias). He also loved that he had great nieces & nephews that called him "great"!



He stayed connected with his friends from the Harding Class of 1964. He was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, holding several various roles within the church over the years. He spent a great deal of his adult life in Galion.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2019, please check www.efs-hughesallen.com for time and location. Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 5, 2019

