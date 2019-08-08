Jacqueline L. Blaine (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH
44001
(440)-985-2100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Family's Home
5518 Rosecliff Drive
Lorain, OH
Obituary
Jacqueline L. Blaine, age 77, of Lorain passed away on August 5, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. She was born on July 7, 1942 in Galion, Ohio to Alva and Susie Sharrock and was a 1960 graduate of Galion High School.

Jacqueline was a full time wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a champion golfer winning numerous tournaments, world traveler, boater, dancer, queen of karaoke, and a professional shopper. She was a member of Lorain Country Club, Huron Yacht Club, and many golf leagues.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James G. Blaine; daughters, Julie A. Blaine, of Warren, Ohio, Jody L. (William Michael) Watkins, of North Ridgeville, and Jennifer S. Blaine, of Lorain, Ohio; grandchildren, Shanna M. Watkins, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Aurie L. Watkins, of Elyria, Ohio, and Blaine M. Watkins, of Burbank, California; great-grandchildren, Aurora M. Watkins, Ethan J. Lewis, and Landon R. Lewis; siblings, Sharon Wilthenther, of Galion, Ohio, Billie Weiland, of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Debbie Dixon, of Bucyrus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Susie Sharrock; sister, Sandra Vance; and her brother, Edward A. Sharrock.

The family invites friends to a Celebration of Jacqueline's Life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the family's home, 5518 Rosecliff Drive, Lorain, Ohio 44053.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center.

The family request that no flowers be sent.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2019
