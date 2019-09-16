Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jae Edward Auld Auld. View Sign Service Information Barkdull Funeral Home 33 N Gamble St Shelby , OH 44875 (419)-342-6356 Send Flowers Obituary

Jae Edward Auld age 74, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Galion Pointe Nursing home.



Born December 2, 1944 in Franklin, Indiana to Richard and Marjorie (Dill) Auld, (deceased). He graduated from Galion High School in 1962 and attended Kent State College. He always liked to acknowledge the fact he graduated from the University of Hard Knocks.



In his earlier years he worked in service/sales. While living in Rossford, Ohio, he owned and operated ROCO Industrial Mail Service for 18 years. He and his wife, (Linda) moved to North Carolina, where he continued to work in sales. After returning to Ohio, he worked in security, until his retirement.



He was a member and past president of Rossford Jaycees; Chairman of Toledo Area CBMC association; and he spoke before the Senate in reference to Workers Compensation, which resulted in a major victory on behalf of NFIB.



Edd traveled to Russia with a missionary group, City Hope Intl., with his nephew, Evan Auld, to distribute 12,000 metric tons of food and medical supplies to the citizens of Belarus. His next adventure was to Chili with a church missionary group and spent two weeks assisting with the building of a church. His last adventure overseas was to East Africa, (Kenya), with his partner, Bill Imes, where they focused on building roads in Bunguma, Provience. When their equipment was illegally confiscated, they refocused their attentions on building a teachers college in Bunguma.



Edd is survived by his three children: Chris (Vonnie) Auld of Mooresville. NC; Andrew (Shannon) Auld of Medina, Ohio, and Molly (Dave) Barkman of Canton, GA. There are six grandchildren; Seth, Robbie, Eli, and Lucy Auld and Lauren and Nick Bare. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom of Kent, Ohio and Stu of New York, NY. He is also survived by his long time companion, Karen Leapley Peters and his 15 year old cat, Jackie.



Funeral services will not be observed.



The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.



