Obituary Print James Dale Coning (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

James Coning lived his life by doing things the right way. He instilled that in his children and grandchildren. James Dale Coning, 84, of Crestline passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Galion Hospital.



He was born December 10, 1934 in Mt. Gilead and was the son of Clarence and Hazel (Jagger) Coning. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly (Fulton) Coning whom he married on January 2, 1955.



He was a graduate of Mt. Gilead High School in 1953 and served in the Air Force reserve and worked as an engineer at the former ITT/North electric and retired from CPS in Mt. Gilead.



Whether being an all-around handyman or providing anything his family needed, James did for his family. He also enjoyed bowling, airplanes, anything aviation and car shows.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Mark) Krietemeyer of Shelby and Rischele Johnson of Mansfield; four grandchildren, James (Brian Russell) Lozier of Marion, Jennifer (Rick) Swartz of Upper Sandusky, Jason (Jessica) Lozier of New Bremen, Ohio and Lance (partner Kae Harrington) Tasman of Columbus; eight great grandchildren, Kyle, Kamryn, Grace, Haleigh, Alex, Madi, Mara and Joel; a sister, Wanda Brenton of Portland, Ind.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Don, Richard and Charles Coning and two sisters, Ruth Tobin and Rheta



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of James Coning, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Funeral Home Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel

67 North Main Street

Mount Gilead , OH 43338

(419) 946-3040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 9, 2019

