James David Thew, 81, of Galion passed away on May 22, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home, Galion, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.



Jim was born in Iberia on September 25, 1937, to John T. and Janette Ruth (Beck) Thew. He married Patricia "Pat" E. (Cramer)



Jim worked at Gledhill Road Machinery in Galion for 42 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 2920 in Crestline, VFW Post 4329 in Galion, American Legion Scarborough Post 243, Galion, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 303, Galion. When he was able, Jim enjoyed golfing. He loved watching Jeopardy! and The Price is Right. Jim cheered on the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was truly an Ohio sports fan.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son, Steve and Patty Smith, Galion, his granddaughter, Brandy and Dave Grauer, his great-grandchildren, Rachelle and Ashlyn Grauer, a soon to be born great-great-granddaughter, Elise Rose, his sister Linda and Larry Tischer, Indiana, his aunts and uncles, Helen Petty, Atlanta, GA, Barb and Dick Beck, Galion, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



James was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Thew, and his two sisters; Nancy Thew and Jane Cole.



Friends may call from 4:00pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with Chaplain Shelley McNeal. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of James or to the Thew family may do so by visiting



