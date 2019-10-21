Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Duncan. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

James Duncan, 89, of Galion passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.



Jim was born in Dione, Harlan County, Kentucky on September 1, 1930, to the late James Duncan and Fannie Estep. He married Ivory Price on October 12, 1953 and she survives him.



Jim retired from the Galion Komatsu Dresser where he worked 33 years in maintenance and as an assembler. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Jim attended Trinity Gospel Church in Galion. Flea marketing was one of Jim's great hobbies. He was an avid collector of all Galion memorabilia. Jim loved to remodel and do masonry work. He enjoyed watching ultimate fighting, boxing, and OSU football. He had a great gift that he could make anyone laugh. Jim loved to spend time with his family but especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife Ivory, Jim is survived by his children, James (Rhonda) Duncan of Galion, Joyce (Ellis) Workman of Galion, Teresia (Jeffrey) Mallett of LaRue, and Renee (Terry) McMillen of Galion; his grandchildren, Heather Duncan, Myles Duncan, James Workman, Ellisa (Mickey) Workman-Mills, Nicole (Paul) Elsey, John (Amanda) Mallett, Dustin (Ashley) McMillen, Jacob (Sierra) McMillen, Joshua Duncan, Timothy (Katie) Duncan, and Kaitlyn (Jonathan) Fugate; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Jim was preceded in death by a son, Timothy C. Duncan, and 13 siblings.



Friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Rev. Rick Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Funeral Burial Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Association or Galion Historical Society.



www.masfh.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2019



