Wanting to spend Christmas 2019 in heaven, James 'Jim' Dyer met his goal on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 when he passed away peacefully at his earthly home in Galion.
Family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion. Jim's funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with his son-in-law, Pastor Timothy Grimes officiating. Burial with full military honors by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice Mansfield-Lexington Chapter, Crawford County Council for Aging Meals on Wheels, or Freedom Caregivers.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or send condolences to the Dyer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 21, 2019