Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. Blaine Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road Amherst , OH 44001 (440)-985-2100 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road Amherst , OH 44001 View Map Service 12:00 PM Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road Amherst , OH 44001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James G. Blaine Jr., age 80, of Lorain passed away at his home under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice and his daughter, Julie Blaine on Saturday, December 14, 2019.



He was born on May 24, 1939 in Galion, Ohio to James G. and Vivian Blaine Sr. James graduated from Galion High School in 1958 where he excelled as a Record holder All Star runner in track.



James enlisted with the United States Coast Guard on October 14, 1958 and was honorably discharged on October 12, 1962.



He made his career as a successful sales consultant for W. P. Hickman, where he was an award winning top Sales Associate.



James was an avid golfer and a lifetime boater. He loved being out on the water and most of all loved dancing with his wife. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his daughters, Julie A. Blaine, of Lorain, Jody L. (William Michael) Watkins, of North Ridgeville, and Jennifer S. Blaine, of Lorain; grandchildren, Shanna M. Watkins, of North Ridgeville, Aurie L. Watkins, of Elyria, and Blaine M. Watkins, Burbank, California; great-grandchildren, Aurora M. Watkins, Ethan J. Lewis, and Landon R. Lewis.



James was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline (nee Sharrock) Blaine, on August 5, 2019; parents, James G. and Vivian Blaine; brother, Bud Mosheik; sister, Jan Robertson; and his grandmother, Anna Blaine.



The Blaine family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted by the Amvets Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the funeral services at the home of the family, 5518 Rosecliff Drive, Lorain, Ohio 44053.



In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of James to the Military with PTSD, 5900 Twickingham Drive, Evansville, Indiana 47711.



Online condolences may be left for the family at James G. Blaine Jr., age 80, of Lorain passed away at his home under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice and his daughter, Julie Blaine on Saturday, December 14, 2019.He was born on May 24, 1939 in Galion, Ohio to James G. and Vivian Blaine Sr. James graduated from Galion High School in 1958 where he excelled as a Record holder All Star runner in track.James enlisted with the United States Coast Guard on October 14, 1958 and was honorably discharged on October 12, 1962.He made his career as a successful sales consultant for W. P. Hickman, where he was an award winning top Sales Associate.James was an avid golfer and a lifetime boater. He loved being out on the water and most of all loved dancing with his wife. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He is survived by his daughters, Julie A. Blaine, of Lorain, Jody L. (William Michael) Watkins, of North Ridgeville, and Jennifer S. Blaine, of Lorain; grandchildren, Shanna M. Watkins, of North Ridgeville, Aurie L. Watkins, of Elyria, and Blaine M. Watkins, Burbank, California; great-grandchildren, Aurora M. Watkins, Ethan J. Lewis, and Landon R. Lewis.James was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline (nee Sharrock) Blaine, on August 5, 2019; parents, James G. and Vivian Blaine; brother, Bud Mosheik; sister, Jan Robertson; and his grandmother, Anna Blaine.The Blaine family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted by the Amvets Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the funeral services at the home of the family, 5518 Rosecliff Drive, Lorain, Ohio 44053.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of James to the Military with PTSD, 5900 Twickingham Drive, Evansville, Indiana 47711.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close