James Leslie Keiser

August 1, 1942 – August 7, 2020

A true family man — quietly strong, adoring and adored, always up for an adventure near or far. Jim worked hard, played hard, and left nothing on the table. He'd do anything for his friends and family. They'll treasure memories of Palmer Lake (skiing, boating, fishing, swimming), wonderful vacations around the world, his homemade ice cream, many games of cards (that he won), mushroom hunting, and just how much food one man could eat at a sitting.

Jim retired from Automated Construction Technology, a construction management consulting firm he co-founded in 1970. He was member of the "Troy Boys" and Piqua Boat and Ski Club.

Deeply loved, admired and respected. A life well-lived.

Born to Lena (Earhart) and Leslie Keiser in Troy, into a close extended family. His aunts and uncles were like extra parents, and his many cousins like siblings.

He leaves his wife Pam (Maurer), daughter Kim (Randall McCutcheon) and son Jim, Jr. (Christe McGarry); grandchildren Lane (Kyle Mola), Keiser, and Teague Beachler, Parker Smith, Harrison and Neve McCutcheon. Sister Nancy (Pete Nims) and family. Cousin/like a son, Todd Earhart and family. Aunt Deloris, cousins Jody, Sandra, Bill, John and Cynthia. Numerous other extended family. And his many friends.

A private family memorial for Jim and daughter Susan (Steve Smith) was held August 9, with celebrations of life to follow at a later date.

Those who wish to make a contribution to als.org in his name can do so here: https://donate.als.org/give/287064/#!/donation/checkout.