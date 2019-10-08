James R. Finney (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH
44827
(419)-683-2020
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Obituary
James R. Finney, age 58, of Tiro passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1961 in Crestline to the late James and Esther (Bauer) Finney.

Friends may call from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with celebrant, LeAnne Gompf officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Crawford County Jr. Fair Livestock in memory of Jim Finney.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or to the Finney family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Jim R. Finney.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 9, 2019
