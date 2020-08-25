1/
James Robert "Greek" Yetter
James "Greek" Robert Yetter, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Crestline, Ohio.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Crestline Athletic Dept.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or send condolences to the Yetter family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of James "Greek" Robert Yetter.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 25 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
