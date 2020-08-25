James "Greek" Robert Yetter, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Crestline, Ohio.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Crestline Athletic Dept.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or send condolences to the Yetter family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of James "Greek" Robert Yetter.