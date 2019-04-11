James V. Rieman, 57, of Crestline, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his son Cody's residence, after suffering from Glioblastoma for the last year and a half.
Friends may call on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM with Deacon William Horning officiating. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Rieman Farms, 1989 North Horning Rd., Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Dog Warden in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 13, 2019