Jane Ann Craun McNew Flory, age 89, was welcomed into God's heavenly arms on Monday, July 13 2020, at Bridge Hospice Blanchard Valley System, Findlay, OH. Jane was born on July 9, 1931 in Galion, OH to late Franklin John Craun and Hazel Jane (Garverick).
Jane graduated from Galion Senior High School with the Class of 1949. Jane was very active when in high school with Mirror, Choir, Junior Class Play, Girls Athletic Association, Galion Girl Reserves, Blue Triangle, Cheerleading and the Spy Business Staff.
Jane's legacy was her family, sewing, swimming and entertainment. Jane was employed at Craun's Market in various capacities, for Robert R. Heudorf DDS as a chairside assistant, for McNew Restaurants as a cashier and bookkeeper, the Galion Community Center as the Aquatics Director where she taught hundreds of children and adults how to swim and perform water life safety, and at The YMCA as the Aquatics Director in Fall River, MA and in Randolph County, IN. As a professional seamstress she made each of her daughter's wedding gowns and also created and altered many of the residents of Galion's clothing. Jane was a member of the Active 20-30 International Club and performed in a number of variety shows in Galion, OH, and she was a member of the Galion Country Club and The Pandora Club.
Jane is survived by her children: Leigh Ann Webb of Findlay, OH; Linda (Ron) Nelson of Galion, OH; Lorna (Barry) Crabtree of Jackson, TN; Pastor Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" (Gloria) McNew III of Galion, OH; and Lissa (Lynn) Keagy of Harrisonburg, VA. Jane is also survived by her step-sister, Jean Stebbins Quay, Indianapolis, IN and son-in-law, Randy Bovee, Findlay, OH. Jane is also survived by her grandchildren: Stephen Michael Fendrick; Adam Webb; Shana (Josh) Owens; Todd Craun (Erika) Nelson; Kipp Jason (Brittany) Nelson; Holly (Alan) Havnaer; Ryan Kottyan; Keli (TC) Anderson; Lori Harrison; David (Christina) Repp; Tayler (David) Johnston; Mary (Tyler) Parker; TJ (Gretchen) McNew IV; Shannon McNew; and Heather (Sam) Early; her great-grandchildren: Brittany (Shawn) Eldridge; Rebecca Fendrick; Madison Webb; Kylie Webb; Harley Webb; Grant Owens; Cole Owens; Ryan Owens; Lahna Marie Nelson; Ronnie Noelle Nelson; Blakely Sue Nelson; Luke Skywalker Thomas Nelson; Kipp Jayce (KJ) Nelson; Addison Dunnington; Parker Dunnington; Julianna Havnaer; Wade Havnaer; Harper Havnaer; Jade Kottyan; Duke Kottyan; Doutzen Kottyan; Olivia Rose Anderson; Henry Anderson; Gabriel Anderson; Lincoln Anderson; Lily Jane Harrison; Duff Evan Harrison; Elizabeth Bustamante; Leah K Repp; David John Repp; Jaxson McNew; Sydney McNew; Cora Bell McNew; Hailey Sinnett; Landon Sinnett; Bryar Early; Sidney Early; her great-great grandchildren: Emeral Ponte; Celes Ponte; and Gabriel Eldridge.
Jane also leaves behind her nieces: Chris (Dan) Yahn; Cheryl (Barry) Jones; Belinda (Michael) Nehmsmann; Frances (Terry) Tumblin; Becky Killingbeck; Louise E Keldie; Nana Quay-Smith (Oliver) Smith; and Katherine Quay (Jane Glidewell); and nephew, Paul (Laurie) Quay.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin John Craun and Hazel Jane Craun; her step-mother, Edythe L Brockelsby Stebbins Craun; her daughter, Laura Lou McNew Bovee; her son-in-law, Dana Vaughn Webb; her sister, Janet Sue Baehr; her step-sister, Joyce A Stebbins Kreps; her ex-husbands, Thomas J McNew Jr and Keith Flory; her former in-laws, Thomas Jefferson McNew Sr, Maude Lee Estes McNew; her sister-in-law, Roseann Armburst McNew Linder; her brother-in-law's: George Acre McNew; John Paul Quay; Jack Kreps; and Gerald Baehr; and her nephews: Richard McNew and Bradley D Kreps; and niece, Rosella "Zell" Knox.
Jane was a member of Galion Grace Episcopal Church in Galion, OH for most of her adult life and then she attended the Fresh Faith Nazarene Church of Mt Gilead and then Findlay First Church of the Nazarene.
Jane's family wants to thank all of the physicians, nurses, and the hospital teams for the wonderful health care and spiritual support Jane received over the past few years, especially this last incident from her fall in which she fractured her femur and tibia. In addition, the family especially wanted to thank the Judson Palmer Home staff for her care at the assisted living facility for over five years.
There will be no visitation or service at Jane's request. However, there may be A Celebration of Life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Judson Palmer Home, 2911 North Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840.
