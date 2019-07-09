Janet C Buchanan, 85, of Crestline, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Country Meadows Care Center, Bellville, after battling with multiple myeloma.
Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Trinity Lutheran
Church with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of the funeral home.
