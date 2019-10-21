Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet R. Swisher. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet R. Swisher, 90, of Shreve and former Galion resident passed away October 21, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. She had been in declining health.



Born December 27, 1928 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul Lester and Ruth Inez (Blazer) Castanien. She married Robert Eugene Swisher on June 11, 1948 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing on December 21, 2013.



She was a graduate of Marion Harding High School in 1947. Janet was a longtime member of the Galion Alliance Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she held all of the offices and was a Deputy Grand Matron and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls and 4H. She enjoyed baking fresh homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her children when they were young.



She is survived by her children, Cathy (Rick) Ault of Ontario, Ohio, Margaret "Peggy" (Rev. Jerry) O'Brien of Shreve and Richard "Dick" (Linda) Swisher of Mansfiled; six grandchildren, Tara (Dan) Reynolds of Crestline, Micah (Casey) Ault of Bay Village, Chevaun (Michael) Pannell of Smithville, Nicole (Travis) Strong of Wooster, Matt (Eli) Swisher of New Hyde Park, NY and Ben (Christine) Swisher of Columbus; 13 great grandchildren, Spencer, Katelyn, Madeleine, Jude, Macey, Segno, Pawie, Madison, Gavin, Kyler, Nolan, Ellie, Callen and one expected; siblings, Virginia Retterer of Bowling Green, Bill Castanien of Defiance, Eleanor (Bill) Siedell of Roanoke, VA., Frank (Denise) Castanien of Englewood, Fla., Judy (Bill) Thatcher of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends of Mansfield and Galion.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three siblings, Marjorie Castanien, Jeanne Shertzer and Richard "Bud" Castanien.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday with Rev. Rick Maddox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion



Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Janet Swisher, and condolences may be made to them at Janet R. Swisher, 90, of Shreve and former Galion resident passed away October 21, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. She had been in declining health.Born December 27, 1928 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul Lester and Ruth Inez (Blazer) Castanien. She married Robert Eugene Swisher on June 11, 1948 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing on December 21, 2013.She was a graduate of Marion Harding High School in 1947. Janet was a longtime member of the Galion Alliance Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she held all of the offices and was a Deputy Grand Matron and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls and 4H. She enjoyed baking fresh homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her children when they were young.She is survived by her children, Cathy (Rick) Ault of Ontario, Ohio, Margaret "Peggy" (Rev. Jerry) O'Brien of Shreve and Richard "Dick" (Linda) Swisher of Mansfiled; six grandchildren, Tara (Dan) Reynolds of Crestline, Micah (Casey) Ault of Bay Village, Chevaun (Michael) Pannell of Smithville, Nicole (Travis) Strong of Wooster, Matt (Eli) Swisher of New Hyde Park, NY and Ben (Christine) Swisher of Columbus; 13 great grandchildren, Spencer, Katelyn, Madeleine, Jude, Macey, Segno, Pawie, Madison, Gavin, Kyler, Nolan, Ellie, Callen and one expected; siblings, Virginia Retterer of Bowling Green, Bill Castanien of Defiance, Eleanor (Bill) Siedell of Roanoke, VA., Frank (Denise) Castanien of Englewood, Fla., Judy (Bill) Thatcher of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends of Mansfield and Galion.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three siblings, Marjorie Castanien, Jeanne Shertzer and Richard "Bud" Castanien.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday with Rev. Rick Maddox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in GalionMemorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Janet Swisher, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close