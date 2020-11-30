Janice Eileen Shuck, 90, of Galion, was welcomed by her Eternal Father on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace.

Janice was born on January 27, 1930 in Galion to Charles and Marvel (Shaw) King. She married Jack Shuck, Sr. on July 27, 1952, and he preceded her in death in December of 1996.

Janice was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN. She would go on to become a registered nurse, graduating from Mansfield General Hospital in 1950. Janice worked at Galion Community Hospital and Mansfield General Hospital, as well as for Dr. B.M. Mansfield throughout her career. She was a very active individual. Janice was involved in Meals on Wheels, volunteered for Hospice, was on the Board of Trustees for Crawford County Council of Aging, worked as a precinct worker and office clerk for the Crawford County Board of Elections and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star- Naomi Chapter 47. Janice was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir for more than 50 years, the bell choir, the United Methodist Women Martha Circle and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Janice was also well-known for her ministry of sending postcards.

Left to cherish Janice's memories are her children: Mimsy Shuck of Galion and Jack (Jill) Shuck II of Galion; her grandchildren: Amanda (Gordon) Hagen of Greensboro, North Carolina; JB (Christine) Shuck of Anna Marie Island, Florida; Matthew (Danielle) Starr of Crestline; Aaron (Jena) Starr of Crestline; Eric Casey of Columbus; Michelle (JD) Hurst of Cable; Echo Smith of Galion; Willow Manley of Galion and Toby (Ann) Manley of Mansfield; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Casey and her brother, Franklin King.

Janice's family will observe a private family service, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Instead of flowers and memorial contributions, Janice's wish was that everyone would take a spouse, relative or friend to lunch or dinner, and tell them all the things we often wished we would have said to them before they passed.

Those wishing to share a memory of Janice or to the Shuck family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

