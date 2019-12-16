Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Cook Skinner. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

GALION: Retired teacher and wife of the former Dr. Charles Skinner, Jean Cook Skinner passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 101 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galion where she had been a resident for the past nine years.



She was born May 20, 1918 in Columbus and was the daughter of Dr. Oscar P. Cook, Sr. and Mabel (Stone) Cook. On August 12, 1941 Jean married Dr. Charles Skinner in Newark, Ohio. They moved to Galion in 1955 and Dr. Skinner was a family physician until his passing on August 19, 1989.



Jean was a graduate of Newark High School and later graduated from Oberlin College with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. She taught music in school in Tiro, Ohio and North Elementary School in Galion in the late 1960's. Jean also operated Skinner's Piano Studio from 1990 to 2006. With music being a big part of Jean's life, she was choir director at First Presbyterian Church in the 1960's and early 1970's. She was later active with music programs at Peace Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church both in Galion. Jean was active in many local organizations including the former Current News Club and Literary Club.



She is survived by sons Michael J. (Ann) Skinner of Raleigh, North Carolina, Timothy J. (Pam) Skinner of The Villages, Florida, Daniel L. (Susan) Skinner of Galion, David Scott (Natasha) Skinner of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Mary Anne (Kenneth) Wibbenmeyer of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 13 grandchildren Charles E. (Melissa) Skinner, IV of Stow, Ohio, Patricia (James) Sandlin of Ravenna, Ohio, Jon (Michiko) Skinner of Miami, Florida, Emily (Christopher) Dunn of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeffrey (Angie) Skinner of Bucyrus, Ohio, Marc (Catherine) Skinner of Highland, Maryland, Sara (David) Baumgartner of Columbus, Ohio, Michelle (Dustin) Kent of Delaware, Ohio, Amy (Joe) Stoneking of Chicago, Illinois, Anna Skinner of Jacksonville, Florida, Samuel Skinner of Jacksonville, Florida, Marlana Risley of Findlay, Ohio and Kim Bautz of Beaver Creek, Ohio and 18 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Charles E. Skinner, III and a brother, Oscar P. Cook, Jr.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday with Pastor Adam Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, a program that provides livestock and education to impoverished people around the world, or First Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.



