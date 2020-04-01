Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne A. Wise. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne A. Wise, 86, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Bellville passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born on June 26, 1933 in Mansfield to the late Paul Rex and Peggy (Kaufman) Stimens.



A dedicated mother, Jeanne had many accomplishments in her lifetime including being a real estate manager, architectural draftsperson, insurance consultant, markswoman and motorcyclist. She had a passion for creation – animals, trees and the outdoors; from cherishing a wren and her nest of eggs each spring to nurturing an injured fawn. Her most notable quality, however, was her love for family and helping others in need. Jeanne had an infectious spirit that could lift up everyone.



Her greatest joy was being "Grandma Jeanne". Her deep love for all her grandchildren was over and above her most endearing quality. Each grandchild felt they were her favorite. Jeanne sacrificed what many would consider the most precious thing that we have – time. Wonderful daughter, wonderful mother, and most of all, wonderful grandmother. An avid reader of the life of Jesus, she appreciated his teachings and took great comfort in his miracles and promises.



Jeanne is survived by her children, Chip (Patty) Wise of Mansfield, Wendy (Brian) Moore of Mount Vernon and Kip (Jill) Wise of Bellville; grandchildren, Tricia (Chad) Conroy, Chelsea, Nicole (Zach) Merrilees, Callie, Kyla, Adalyn, and Hudson; and a sister-in-law and life-long friend, Loretta Stimens of Silva, NC.



In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Bill" Wise; and a brother, Duane Stimens.



A private graveside service will be held in Mansfield Cemetery.



