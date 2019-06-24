According to Jeff, he was "drinking the high life and living the low life". Jeffrey D. Scarbro, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
The family will celebrate Jeff's life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Missy and Jeff's home. The celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. and will continue until everyone goes home!
Those wishing to share a memory of Jeffrey or to the Scarbro family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey D. Scarbro.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 26, 2019