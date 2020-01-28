Guest Book View Sign Service Information Devore-Snyder Funeral Home 637 Ohio 61 Sunbury , OH 43074 (740)-965-3936 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Sparta United Methodist Church 22 North Church Street Sparta , OH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM The Sparta United Methodist Church 22 North Church Street Sparta , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Dean Belcher 67, of Marengo, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Jerry was born July 2, 1952 in Mount Gilead, Ohio, early, weighing only 2lbs 8oz., the first preemie in Morrow County, he was the son of the late James Greenville & Hazel (Corwin) Belcher. Jerry graduated from Highland High School in 1970 and would go on and attend The



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years Kathy (Guiher) Belcher; sons Jason (Kaylee Savage), Jared (Danielle), Justin (Maiya) Belcher; grandchildren Brayden, Raegan, Colt Belcher; sisters Rita Porter, Sondra (Jay) Coe, Diane (Bill) Mahan; numerous nieces and nephews .



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother- in-law Leslie "Butch" Porter.



Jerry was very passionate about farming, but when he wasn't working the long hours in the field, he was either singing, or tinkering on his Allis Chalmers tractors. Jerry's greatest joy in life was becoming a father and raising his 3 sons, and then again when he became a grandfather. His family and those close to him will remember his as the kind, faithful, stubborn and relentless, husband, father, grandfather, and brother that he was.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Sparta United Methodist Church, 22 North Church Street, Sparta, Ohio 43350. Pastor Ryan Skelton will officiate funeral services 10:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Sparta United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Township Cemetery.



The family would like to invite everyone back to the Sparta United Methodist Church following the graveside services for food and fellowship.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the Sparta United Methodist Church, 22 North Church Street, Sparta, Ohio 43350.



To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit [\"



