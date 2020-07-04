BELLVILLE: Jerry Lee Widder "Coach" passed away on Friday April 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3 pm at Pleasant Hill Golf Course, 4089 Pleasant Hill Rd, Perrysville. Pastors Micah Pelkey and Robert Howard will speak. A time of fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help continue support for athletes in Coach Widder's honor at First Knox Bank in Bellville or Ohio Health Hospice, checks may be mailed to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
