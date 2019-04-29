Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry R. Winters. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry R. Winters, 72, of Galion passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.



He was born to parents Ray and Ethel Winters on September 1, 1946 in Galion. Jerry graduated from Galion High School in 1964 and attended the Columbus Business College. He worked 43 years at PPG in Crestline, retiring as supervisor of production in 2008. Jerry was formerly a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion and was currently a member of First United Church of Christ in Galion. He attended many Ohio State Football games.



Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Patricia on September 2, 1965, who survives. Jerry is also survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Harper-Valdez and Kelli Rinehart of Galion as well as his grandchildren Karissa Rinehart, Karson Rinehart and David Harper. He is also survived by his sister Linda Bellew of Clearwater, Florida; sister-in-law Judy Winters of Prince Frederick, Maryland; brother-in-law James D. (Betty Jane) Young of Atlanta and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jerry was known for his love of family, golf, backyard barbeques and silly sense of humor. Jerry had many dreams. One was that his daughters receive a four year college degree. With many sacrifices on both his and Pat's part, this dream was accomplished. Another dream was to travel the world upon retirement. Sadly, this dream was stolen by the Alzheimer's Disease. Another dream was that his family knew through word and deed, just how much he loved them. This dream was successfully achieved over and over again.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Darrin Harvey and John Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Jerry's family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in support of a cure or better treatment to the in care of the funeral home.



