Jill R. (Noble) Fogt, 71, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, Mansfield after a short illness.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 21, 2019