Jo Ann Sharrock, 79, of Bucyrus, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

She was born October 23, 1941 in Galion to the late Donald E. and Esther L. (Henry) Sharrock. Her father died when Jo Ann was young, and Esther married Verlin J. Bevans who was an active part of Jo Ann's life. He also precedes her in death.

Jo Ann attended school in both Galion and Bucyrus and on September 16, 1969 she began receiving help through the Crawford Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities. She was proud to have been actively involved with them for 51 years and also proud to have worked at Waycraft for over 45 years. She handled a wide variety of jobs including, packaging light bulbs and roller bearings, answering phones and serving meals. She will also be remembered for time spent at Richland Newhope Industries. Jo Ann loved participating in all Fairway activities, including cheering on the Fairway Chargers as a cheerleader. She was a participant in The Special Olympics and cherished time spent with her friends.

Jo Ann was doted on by her parents and following their passing, her aunt Martha and Uncle Louie took over loving Jo Ann as her parents did. There were many summers spent at Lake Erie, which meant many trips to Cedar Point, one of Jo Ann's favorite places. She also enjoyed going to the Bratwurst Festival where she could socialize with people and watch the parades. She was super excited to twirl her baton with the with the OSU Alumni Marching Band and ride on the Waycraft float in the parade. She loved talking with family and friends on the telephone and she was a huge OSU football and basketball fan. In 2017, her ultimate dream came true when she got to attend a big game at the Horseshoe! Jo Ann also loved going to the County Fair, playing mini golf, and bowling. She enjoyed playing card games, any board game and could spend hours doing word searches.

Formerly, Jo Ann attended Woodlawn UMC where she looked forward to playing the hand bells and she had served as the secretary for the local Aktion Club, a Kiwanis service-oriented club comprised of individuals with disabilities.

Jo Ann loved to smile and her smile will be deeply missed by her siblings, Robert Sharrock of Muskego, WI, Randy (Jean) Bevan of Orlando, FL and Barbara Heflin of Madison, TN; nieces and nephews, Bill (Gabby) Sharrock, Julia (Paul) Kaminski, Malissa (Adam) Sitter, Scott (Shantalle) Bevan and Brant (Stacy) Heflin; aunt and uncle, Jean and John Henry of Galion; two extended family members who provided much love, Elizabeth Korg and Emily Maily as well as all of her Waycraft family, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her close aunt and uncle, Martha and Louie Bishop and her sister-in-law, Mary Sharrock.

Calling hours for Jo Ann will be held from 10-12 noon Tuesday, November 17 at Wise Funeral Service. Her graveside funeral will take place that day at Sandusky Twp. Cemetery, Biddle Road and begin at 2:00 pm. with Certified Celebrant Mark Dettmer officiating. Family and guests planning to attend her graveside funeral can meet at cemetery or be at funeral home no later than 1:35 pm to drive together to the cemetery.

Due to current health conditions, her family would appreciate wearing your mask and social distancing during her services.

Donations can be made payable to Father's Heart and Healing Center and will be used to benefit their feeding the community. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.