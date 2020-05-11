Joan Carol Worden Stemen, 86, of Bucyrus passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Altercare of Bucyrus.
Joan was born in Crestline, Ohio on May 29, 1933 to the late Ralph H. and Cleo M. (Sherer) Worden. She married James C. Stemen on August 24, 1963, and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2015 after 53 years of marriage.
Joan grew up in Crawford County and graduated from North Robinson High School in 1951. During her senior year, she worked part time at Farmers Citizens Bank in Bucyrus. After graduation, she began her full-time banking career at Farmers Citizens Bank, retiring in 1989 after 39 years of service. Joan very much enjoyed her career at the bank, forming many friendships, becoming an officer, and serving on the board of directors. After retirement, she continued on the board until 2003.
As a young lady, among her interests Joan enjoyed dancing and took lessons at the Arthur Murray Studio. She was a bronze medal winner at a dance competition shown on Cleveland station TV5. After they were married, Joan and Jim loved spending time with family, playing cards, and traveling. Favorite trips included Hawaii and a Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California.
After retirement, Joan loved playing golf daily with her husband. In her many years of playing golf, she scored 2 holes in one while Jim, also an accomplished golfer, only scored one. She enjoyed all OSU sports and had perfect attendance at OSU girls' home basketball games in 2013 with Jim and her sister Judy and husband Sam. More recently, she looked forward to getting together with friends for weekly luncheons. You would often find her reading, rendering colored pencil drawings, and putting together puzzles and giving them as gifts.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 50 years and was president of the Valley View Wednesday morning golf league for seven years. Joan loved her Lord and was a member of the Bucyrus United Methodist Church.
She is survived by stepdaughters Linda (Don) Thompson living in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and Sally Stemen (Jim Brown) of North Baltimore, Ohio. Other surviving family members include brother, James (Bonnie) Worden of Columbus, sister, Judy (Sam) Eichhorn, and sisters-in-law,Mary Worden, Mary Ann Kerdieff, and Pearl Graf from the Bucyrus and Galion areas.
She is further survived by many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She had a special interactive relationship with nieces Linda Pullins and Cheryl Phillips, and special friend and caregiver, Becky Laipply. She much appreciated the assistance of Nancy Johnson and was very fond of her dog and companion, Princess.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by brothers Glen, Rodney, and Kenny, a sister, Margery (Howard) Gledhill, and niece Katie (Worden) Annett.
Please join Joan's family at her graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13, where her funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m.with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus United Methodist Church and given at the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.
Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared with the Stemen and Worden families on Joan's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
