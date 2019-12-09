Joan L. (Spaid) Deisler, 91, died early Monday, November 25, 2019 at Claremont Retirement Village in Columbus under the care of Kindred Hospice.
Joan was born in Crestline July 30, 1928 to the late Ralph E. and Julia L. (Lea) Spaid. The Spaids made their way to Galion where Joan grew up and graduated from Galion High School in 1946. She worked many years as a message clerk in Galion's Western-Union office. She married Ted Deisler and moved to Columbus in the early 70s where she worked and retired as an administrative secretary for Western Electric.
Joan was an avid reader, gifted vocalist, and musician and shared her talents in high school as well as the former Grace Episcopal Church in Galion. She and Ted enjoyed travels all over the world including journeys to both the North and South Poles. In 2019, she was blessed to be reunited with her daughter who she had adopted out at birth.
Joan is survived by two brothers, Tom Spaid of St. Petersburg, Florida and David (Carolyn) Spaid of Lady Lake, Florida; daughter, Leslie (Phil) Howard and family of Pleasanton, California; stepson, Don (Diane) Deisler of Carrolton, Texas; and nieces and nephews including her devoted niece, Jennifer Otto. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant brother, Richard.
Joan was laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus, Ohio. Wise Funeral Service assisted with these arrangements. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 11, 2019