1/1
Joan Marie Bartley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Marie Bartley, 87, of Ashland passed, away Saturday November 28, 2020 at UH Samaritan Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1933 in Galion, OH the daughter of Angelo and Josephine Sherman Ventrone. She was an inspector for Creative Cartons and a member of the Paradise Hill UMC.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Bartley to whom she was married September 20, 1958, a daughter, Lynne Ann (Jason) Eddy of Lucas, a son, Eric A. (Melisa) Bartley of Ashland, 2 grandchildren, Alex Eddy and Alyson Eddy, 1 great granddaughter, Sophia Reed, four brothers, Michael Ventrone of Florida, James Ventrone of Crestline, Angelo Ventrone Jr. of Michigan and Frank Ventrone of Crestline, and a sister, Connie Baines. of Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Betty Karbula and Patricia Foble, an infant brother, Patrick Ventrone and a brother, Alphonse Ventrone.

Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Layton Broome officiating. Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery at Hayesville.

Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio 1021 Dauch Drive Ashland, OH 44805.

Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved