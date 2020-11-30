Joan Marie Bartley, 87, of Ashland passed, away Saturday November 28, 2020 at UH Samaritan Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1933 in Galion, OH the daughter of Angelo and Josephine Sherman Ventrone. She was an inspector for Creative Cartons and a member of the Paradise Hill UMC.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Bartley to whom she was married September 20, 1958, a daughter, Lynne Ann (Jason) Eddy of Lucas, a son, Eric A. (Melisa) Bartley of Ashland, 2 grandchildren, Alex Eddy and Alyson Eddy, 1 great granddaughter, Sophia Reed, four brothers, Michael Ventrone of Florida, James Ventrone of Crestline, Angelo Ventrone Jr. of Michigan and Frank Ventrone of Crestline, and a sister, Connie Baines. of Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Betty Karbula and Patricia Foble, an infant brother, Patrick Ventrone and a brother, Alphonse Ventrone.

Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Layton Broome officiating. Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery at Hayesville.

Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio 1021 Dauch Drive Ashland, OH 44805.

