Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie Dewalt. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Marie Dewalt, 64, of Galion passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home.



She was born November 27, 1954 in Galion and was the daughter of Harold and Elva (Adelia) Sipe.



Joan attended Galion Schools and enjoyed eagles and anything about Native Americans.



She is survived by son Richard (June) Dewalt of Rome, Ohio; granddaughter Baleigh Dewalt and sisters Sandra (Dean) Rinehart of Galion and Ramona Cress of Bucyrus.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son; infant granddaughter Lily; sister Virginia Sipe and three brothers Edward Sipe, Richard Barcus and Wayne Quinton.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4 with Pastor Loyd Caudill officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joan Dewalt, and condolences may be made to them at Joan Marie Dewalt, 64, of Galion passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home.She was born November 27, 1954 in Galion and was the daughter of Harold and Elva (Adelia) Sipe.Joan attended Galion Schools and enjoyed eagles and anything about Native Americans.She is survived by son Richard (June) Dewalt of Rome, Ohio; granddaughter Baleigh Dewalt and sisters Sandra (Dean) Rinehart of Galion and Ramona Cress of Bucyrus.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son; infant granddaughter Lily; sister Virginia Sipe and three brothers Edward Sipe, Richard Barcus and Wayne Quinton.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4 with Pastor Loyd Caudill officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joan Dewalt, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close