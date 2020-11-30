Joan Rose (Waugh) MarLett, 90, of Galion, Ohio, passed away on November 26, 2020.

Joan was born March 9, 1930 in Celina, Ohio. Her childhood gave her many happy memories growing up on a farm. She was active in church and was blessed to have both parents as school teachers. Joan attended Otterbein College and Akron University. She married Rev. Frank C. MarLett of Warren, PA. on July 1, 1951. They were married 64 years upon Frank's passing in August 2015.

Joan and Frank enjoyed a wonderful life together. During her husband's 43 years of ministry, she was an active participant in the United Methodist churches in Columbus, Cleveland, Mentor, Akron, Galion, Mount Vernon, Wooster, and West Lebanon. She especially enjoyed children's music and playing the piano until the end of her life's journey.

She taught at Head Start for several years, was a part time tutor and was a member of P.E.O. Joan was known for her family meals, her love of flower gardens and plants, a love of animals and especially enjoyed having a dog in the house. She always took an interest in attending family activities and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Susan Bauer of Galion, sons Mark (Beth) MarLett of Canton and John MarLett (Erin Smith) of El Dorado Hills, CA; Grandchildren: Amie (Rick) Wolf, Bill Bauer, Tim (Erica) Bauer, Abbi Grau (Jason Blevins), Matthew (Samantha) MarLett, Andrea (Richard) Smith, Brennan, Evan and Jenna MarLett. Great Grandchildren; Chandler, Calli, Cole, Allison, Elizabeth, Kyle, David, Norah, Emily, Carson, Reagan, Peyton and also survived by her sister Jane (Gary) Bueltel of Naples, FL and brother John (Sherri) Waugh of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her parents Cloden and Florence Waugh.

A private family service and entombment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Garden in Wooster, Ohio

Joan requested any memorials be made to your local Humane Society, the Salvation Army or to the Activity Fund at Mill Creek Nursing Center (Galion, Ohio).

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Mill Creek Nursing Home for their loving and compassionate care of Joan.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joan MarLett, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.