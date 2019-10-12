Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody Marlene Court. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jody Marlene Court, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday October 2, 2019, after battling ovarian cancer for almost two years.



Jody was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio, on April 10, 1941, and was the youngest of six children. Her father, Russell Young, passed away early in her life and she grew up in the little farm community with her mother, youngest brother and grandmother, who she adored. As Jody used to say, "we didn't have much but it didn't matter because we didn't need anything else". When she was a teenager her mother remarried and the family moved to Galion, Ohio, where she graduated from high school. After graduation she went to work at North Electric Company in the accounting department and then National Cash Register Corporation in Mansfield, Ohio, where she was responsible for customer billing. While there she met Clarence Fred Court, an NCR repairman. They fell in love and were married fifty-three years ago. As she was growing up, Jody always dreamed of having kids and eventually becoming a grandmother.



Fred and Jody had two children, Linda and William. Jody was a devoted and loving mother. The family followed Fred's career from Mansfield to Galion, OH, Cary, NC, Dayton, OH, and finally to Johns Creek, GA where they lived for twenty-seven years. During that time, Linda was married to David Schultz and had three children; Allowyn, Ainsley, and Luke. William married Angela Minnick and had two children; Annabel and Phillip.



The blessing of five grandchildren was a dream come true for Jody. Her house was filled with pictures of the children in various stages of their lives and she faithfully attended school performances and games. Jody was famous for dressing up as the fairy godmother at Halloween and for her summer grandma camps. Each child looked forward to her undivided attention for days at a time.



Last year Fred and Jody relocated to Vestavia, Alabama, to be near her family and medical team.



Jody was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Lorena (McDaniel) Young, four brothers; Keith, Dallas, Delbert and Darold Young, and one sister Ardeth Semler.



The family will have a celebration of Jody's life at Johns Creek United Methodist Church, where she was an active member, greeter, and longtime kitchen angel. The service will be held on Friday, October 18th at 3:00 PM. The internment of her ashes will take place in the church's memorial garden immediately following.



Donation in her memory can be made to:



Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. PO Box 32141. New York, NY 10087-2141



Or at:



